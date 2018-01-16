Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, CHP, Crime, Modesto, Pursuit

MODESTO (CBS SF) — A Modesto police officer was seriously injured early Tuesday when a suspect fleeing the California Highway Patrol slammed through his patrol car, nearly shearing it in half, authorities said.

According to the Modesto police, they received a call from the California Highway Patrol that its officer was in pursuit of a Toyota Tundra in the airport neighborhood.

An officer was dispatched to assist in the pursuit and was traveling westbound on Yosemite when the suspect drove through a stop sign.

The suspect, 25-year-old Nazario Castillo of Modesto, was traveling at a high rate of speed and the force of the impact nearly sheared the patrol car in half.

The officer was transported to a hospital where he was in serious, but stable condition. Castillo was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is conducting a criminal investigation into the pursuit and the suspect driving while under the influence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

