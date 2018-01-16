OAKLAND (KCBS) – One part African-American soul, one part fiery Latino and all New York attitude. Chef Nelson German is a Dominican-American who was born and bred in uptown Manhattan’s Washington Heights. He has trained countless hours in N.Y.C. kitchens and has spent over a decade creating his destiny through culinary travels, sacrifices, burns, cuts, getting yelled at by the Chef, you name it. Nelson’s passion, drive and humble nature has propelled him through the hardships of the restaurant industry to finally reaching his dream come to fruition in his first chef-driven eatery alaMar.

Nelson’s journey to the Bay Area began in 2010 when he left the “Big City of Dreams” and moved to Oakland where he immediately fell in love with the culture and realness of “The Town”. He was introduced to the rising food scene in Oakland from a visit and culinary stage at Jack London Square’s BocaNova. He was impressed and started venturing out to other Oakland eateries and soon found out that Oakland had a very special up and coming food culture. Even though he loved Oakland, it was always one of his goals to work and hone his craft in San Francisco. So he did for 4 years, but knew that he will eventually end up on “Team Oakland”.

He was Executive Chef of the unique “Dinner in Bed” concept at Supperclub San Francsico and then he helped open Marbella, a modern Spanish restaurant on Polk Street.

German’s unorthodox culinary style draws from his Dominican heritage, his embrace of Mediterranean cuisine and Asian influence from working under internationally acclaimed Chef Yugi Wakiya. Coupled with his love of California’s passion for ingredients that are local and sustainable, his cuisine draws people in by its uniqueness and comforting flavor profiles.

As you see Nelson made his return to Oakland in a big way by opening alaMar and he is very proud to have his first baby in the town he loves. It doesn’t stop there as within alaMar’s first year he has earned a coveted 2015 Michelin Guide recommendation, bringing Chef Nelson German one step closer to achieving his ultimate goal of becoming a Michelin star Chef.

alaMar marks the very first venture born from Nelson’s love and passion for creating art with his food. He is thrilled to call Oakland home to his first eatery and honored to join the team of growing restaurateurs in this great town.

This week as part of Oakland Restaurant Week, Chef German is showcasing the best of alaMar and his culinary arsenal. I am thrilled to be co-hosting a special dinner with my pal Leslie Sbrocco and Chef. The special event promises to feature the best of Oakland’s brews and wine too. There will also be some crafted cocktails in the mix.

Hope to see you sooner or later at alaMar Kitchen & Bar where a rock star Chef is cooking from his heart with a nod to his Dominican roots blended with the best produce & ingredients California has to offer.

Enjoy the conversation and the delish Crab recipe below. Plus click on this link for other participating Chefs for Oakland Restaurant Week.

Cheers, Liam!

Alaskan Snow Crab “alaMar style” Boil

with Andouille Sausage, Red Potato & Old Bay Butter Sauce

Recipe yields a delicious dinner for 2



Ingredients:

Alaskan Snow Crab 1pound

Andouille Sausage 1 Link (Cut into 1/2 inch pieces)

Small Red Potato 6 each (Cut in half)

Chopped Garlic 1/2 Cup

Old Bay Seasoning 3/4 Cup

Ground Cayenne pepper 1/2 teaspoon

White Wine 1/4 cup

Unsalted Butter 1/2 pound (Cut into large cubes)

Kosher Salt 1 teaspoon

Fresh Lemon (zest & juice) 2 ounces

Black Pepper 1 teaspoon

Chopped parsley 1/4 cup

Directions:

Bring a pot of water to a boil (about 3 gallons) then add 1/2 cup of your old bay seasoning to the water. Add the potatoes and cook fully (about 1 to 10mins) then take out and add your crab. In a saute pan on medium low heat add your garlic and quickly sweat down. Now add your sausage and potato and saute for 1 minute. De9lazE pan with wine. Now take 1 Cup of your seasoned water that the crab is in and add it to the pan. Bring to a boil and add your butter, 1/4 cup old bay, cayenne, salt & pepper. Stir quickly and keep going until sauce comes together. Add your lemon and start plating. In your preferred serving bowl add your crab, line up your potato and sausage 6eautiful19. Now pour that 9.4=2 over it. Garnish with the parsley, roll up your SLEEVES and dig in.

