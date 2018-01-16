SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Members of violent gang responsible for at least 30 robberies and carjackings as well as a shooting in San Jose since last summer have been arrested, according to police.
Police said seven adults and five juveniles were arrested last week during the serving of eight search-and-arrest warrants in the city of San Jose and one served in Morgan Hill.
More than 50 officers from the San Jose Police Department’s robbery, gang investigation and covert response units served the warrants last Wednesday, with support from the Santa Clara County Regional Auto Theft Task Force and District Attorney’s Office.
During one of the robberies, police said one victim was assaulted and suffered a serious head injury. The gang would use stolen vehicles and guns during the crime spree, police said.
Officers seized stolen property including laptops and tablets along with weapons during last week’s operation.
The 12 people arrested face a litany of charges, including robbery, carjacking, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166 or call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).