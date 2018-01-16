SANTA CRUZ (KPIX 5) — The forecast called for lots of big waves, and Mother Nature did not disappoint the surfers who gathered in Santa Cruz Tuesday.

The view from Sky Drone 5 shows them lined up, one after the other, pounding Cowell Beach in Santa Cruz all day long.

Cowell Beach is protected from the full brunt of the swells, which were coming from northwest.

But just south out of the cove towards the world-famous Steamer Lane, it was a much different story.

Tuesday, waves were 8 to 12 feet, surging to 15 feet at times.

Surfers said it was even bigger Monday. At one point, a surfer entering the water got swept in, then broke his surfboard, and got banged up against the rocks.

He was rescued by another surfers and was not injured.

“It’s fun waves out there,” said local surfer Max Tom. “Out here is not a good spot for beginners! You know, there’s some beginners out there that could get into some trouble.”

Light winds and waves coming in once every 18 seconds made for near perfect conditions in Santa Cruz.

When asked how good the waves were Tuesday on a scale of 1 to 10, surfer Jake Soares said, “Oh gosh, at least an 8 or 9.”

As good as the surf was Tuesday, the forecast is calling for even bigger waves on Thursday.

The popular Mavericks Surf Contest in Half Moon Bay has been delayed for a few days. Organizers hope to take advantage of that big swell coming later this week.