SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — What would you do for a chance to buy a limited edition pair of Nike Air Jordan’s made out of Levi’s denim?

The answer for Juan Vargas was to travel to downtown San Francisco from his home in San Diego and then maintain a three-day vigil out in cold and wet for a chance to buy a pair of the limited edition shoes when they go on sale at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Sound a little crazy. Vargas was not alone in his quest. By Tuesday afternoon, he was near the front of a line that spanned more than two city blocks.

“It’s a nice shoe, I want it,” he said. “You do what you have to do to get what you want in life.”

The San Francisco Levi’s flagship store is just one of a handful of stores nationwide where the shoes can be purchased. The rare opportunity has made it a siren call for Nike collectors.

“We (he and his father) planned this for a long time,” said Vargas, who was at the front of a growing line Monday night. “We drove up from San Diego. It was a bit of a trip, but worth it.”

The shoes come with a $225 price tag and Levi’s has also come out with a matching jacket.

When asked how he was feeling on Monday night, Vargas said: “I’m tired and hungry and ready to go home and go to bed.”