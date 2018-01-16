VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A Vallejo man was fatally shot over the weekend as he was walking his dog, authorities said.
Vallejo police have identified a man who was fatally shot Saturday afternoon as Coy Lacy Jr., 29, of Vallejo.
Police received reports of gunfire around 2:35 p.m. and found shell casings in the street at Lain Drive and Westwood Street in Vallejo, police Lt. Herman Robinson said.
Witnesses pointed to a rear yard in the 200 block of Westwood Street where Lacy was found inside a gate suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Robinson said.
Witnesses said Lacy was stopped by a man while walking his dog, had a brief conversation and continued walking. Two armed males then ran toward Lacy, shot at him and fled.
Lacy’s dog was located and taken to an animal shelter. No one who saw the shooting has come forward, Robinson said.