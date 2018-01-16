DECATUR, GA (CBS SF) — A dramatic early morning rescue of several people stranded in a burning building in Dekalb County, Georgia, last week included a baby dropped from a third floor balcony who was caught by a fire captain.

It will be a moment that Capt. Jackie Peckrul of the DeKalb Fire and Rescue will never forget.

She responded to a massive fire at the Avondale Forest Apartments in Decatur last week and moments later was involved in trying to rescue the trapped residents.

“I started going up the ladder and my plan was to actually get up on the balcony with them so that I could help them get on the ladder and have somebody else assist them down,” she said. “But I got about half way up there and here comes a baby down to my arms.”

Peckrul said she didn’t have much time to think.

“I was thinking oh my gosh don’t drop it,” she said.

When told she was a hero, Peckrul humbly said she was just doing her job.

“I don’t really feel like a hero,” she said. “I don’t think any of us do. It’s our job and we are so fortunate to work for DeKalb County who prides training and equipment and we have a brotherhood here and we work really well together.”