CONCORD (CBS SF) — A Pittsburg woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she caused a 6-vehicle collision that seriously injured a CHP motorcycle officer on state Highway 4.

Tammy Peggy Louise Walker, 52, was booked Monday night into the Martinez Detention Facility on on suspicion of two counts of felony DUI causing great bodily

injury, vehicular reckless driving, assault on a peace officer and driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI conviction

According to the California Highway Patrol, Officer Martin Lendway was assisting motorists in two vehicles that were involved in a non-injury collision on eastbound Highway 4 at Port Chicago Highway at about 6:15 p.m.

The two vehicles, a black 2013 Ford F-150 and a silver 2014 Lexus ES350, moved off the roadway and to the center median. Lendway then parked his motorcycle behind them and activated its rear emergency lights.

As Lendway stood next to the Lexus to assist the motorists, a black 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer approached from behind.

It was driving off the roadway and in the center median, passing all traffic as it approached the officer’s motorcycle, CHP officials said.

The Chevrolet collided with the motorcycle, launching it to the right and into traffic. The Chevrolet then continued and struck the back of the Ford

F-150, launching it forward into Lendway and the Lexus. Part of the Ford landed on top of Lendway, who suffered major injuries.

In an attempt to avoid the CHP motorcycle that was thrown into traffic, a blue 2005 Subaru Legacy and a silver 2001 Dodge Ram swerved and collided with each other. A total of six vehicles were involved in the collision, CHP officials said.

CHP officials and emergency personnel arrived on scene and treated Lendway. He was then taken to a hospital with major injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is asked to call CHP officials in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.