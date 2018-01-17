OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday for his part in the alleged criminal assault of a Santa Rita Jail inmate, according to authorities.

The charge of criminal mistreatment of an inmate was first brought to the attention of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office staff assigned to Santa Rita Jail on October 24 of last year. According to the claims by the staff member, Deputy Joseph Bailey allowed a group of inmates to assault another inmate in a minimum-security area of the jail.

A criminal investigation was launched by Sheriff Gregory J. Ahern and assigned to detectives at the Eden Township Substation. The investigation focused on the October 24 incident. Extensive interviews were conducted with two dozen people, including Sheriff’s Office employees, Alameda County inmates and inmates who were subsequently released after the incident.

Once the allegations were made, Bailey was immediately placed on administrative leave. An administrative internal affairs investigation was also started.

The results of that investigation led detectives to believe there was probable cause that Bailey was complicit in criminal activity against the inmate. After the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office advised the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office of the alleged criminal behavior, the DA reviewed the case and filed criminal charges against the deputy.

Bailey, age 28, of Tracy, was arrested on Wednesday. He has served with the agency since January 5, 2015. Bailey is being charged with Felonious Assault Likely to Cause Great Bodily Injury and Assault Under the Color of Authority.

“The moment I heard of these allegations, I directed my staff to do a complete and thorough investigation,” said Sheriff Gregory J. Ahern. “I am confident this single incident is isolated to this individual.”

There was no word as to when Bailey would be making his first court appearance.