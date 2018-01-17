FREMONT (CBS SF) — A Fremont police detective suffered a moderate injury Wednesday while he and other detectives were investigating a stolen vehicle in Hayward, police said.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday the detectives were in the area of Broadmore Avenue and Larchmont Street in Hayward and attempted to stop the vehicle but the female suspect driver reversed her vehicle and collided with an unmarked Fremont police car, according to Fremont police.

At the same time, a female passenger fled from the suspect vehicle and began running and a Fremont detective in a second police vehicle got out of his car and gave chase, police said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle continued to hit the police vehicles and eventually maneuvered her way out of the area by hopping the curb and driving into a grassy area, according to police.

As she drove into the grassy area, she collided with both the Fremont detective and the second female suspect (her passenger), who the detective was pursuing on foot, police said.

The suspect vehicle then took off and left the scene.

A short vehicle pursuit was initiated which ended in the area of Austin and Huntwood avenues in Hayward, according to police.

The suspect driver collided with an unmarked Fremont police vehicle for the second time and officers stopped the vehicle and took the driver into custody, police said.

The injured detective was transported to a hospital with a moderate injury and the injured female suspect was transported to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The suspects’ names aren’t being released by police at this time.

Fremont police thanked Hayward police for their assistance during the incident.

