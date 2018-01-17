Filed Under:Crime, Daly City, Daly City police, Death, Taser

DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A person died after police deployed a Taser on the individual during a struggle Tuesday night in Daly City.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Brunswick Street at 11:22 p.m.

They found some kind of altercation occurring between family members and restrained one of them, using the Taser to get the person into handcuffs.

Shortly after that the officers noticed he had become unresponsive. Medical personnel transported him to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police referred questions about the victim to the San Mateo County district attorney.

