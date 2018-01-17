STANFORD (CBS SF) — Stanford officials have launched two investigations into the possible drugging of five members of a sorority and two members of the university’s men’s rowing team at a weekend fraternity party.

In an email sent to the San Jose Mercury News, Stanford spokesman Ernest Miranda said the Stanford University Department of Public Safety and the university’s Title IX office have launched investigations into the incident.

The alleged drugging took place last Friday night at the Sigma Chi fraternity and was first reported by the Stanford Daily and the blog The Fountain Hopper.

According to the reports, a Pi Phi house memo sent to its members reported that at least five members of the sorority experienced unusual symptoms of suspected “drug involvement” after the attending the party.

The victims did not remember what happened at the party even though they had not consumed enough alcohol to cause a blackout.

Two members of the Stanford rowing team, according to the memo, had also sought hospital treatment after feeling ill following the party.

A sorority staff member wrote in the memo that “symptoms (suffered by the victims) aligned with that of Xanax or a similar benzodiazepine. But not all members took a drug test and we do not have official evidence.”

Benzodiazepines are a minor tranquilizer and part of a family of drugs known for use in date rape cases.

All seven students have since recovered, according to the Fountain Hopper.