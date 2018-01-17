NAPA (CBS SF) — A shooting in a parking lot near a Starbucks located across the street from Napa High School early Wednesday, left one man wounded and forced officials to lock down the school and district offices.

Napa police responded at 8:22 a.m. to a shooting at the Starbucks on Jefferson Street that left a man with two gunshot wounds, according to the Napa Register.



Napa Shooting Courtesy of Napa Valley Register/ Sean Scully

The school district posted on its web page: “NVUSD district offices and Napa High School are on lockdown until further notice as a precautionary measure due to nearby police activity. All students and employees are safe. Please do not go to either location until the lockdown is lifted. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

School officials said the lockdown was lifted by 9:45 a.m.

Police told the newspaper that the suspect was a white male in his early 20s who fled the area as a passenger in an early 2000 green Ford Explorer.

In another Facebook post, Nickole Iadarola said the police had arrested a person she believed was the gunman in her parking lot off Lincoln Ave.

“He walked out of the Brown Street Gallery,” said Iadarola. “He walked out with his hands up in our parking lot (our address is 1100 Lincoln Ave).”

It was not confirmed whether the person arrested was the suspected gunman police were looking for.

The shooting victim — a bearded white male — was taken from the scene by ambulance. The man’s condition was not immediately known but he reportedly was conscious and talking while being taken to the ambulance.

Natalie Potenziani of Fairfield told the Register she came to the Starbucks to buy her morning coffee. While inside the store, she heard the shots.

“That’s when I heard the shots. I came out,” she told the newspaper. “He (the victim) was leaning on the car bleeding. I called 911.”