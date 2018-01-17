MORGAN HILL (BCN) — Morgan Hill police arrested a possible Tesla employee who crashed a 2017 Model 3 into Coyote Creek on Saturday morning, a police spokesman said.

At 3:48 a.m., police responded to the solo vehicle crash near Malaguerra Avenue and Cochrane Road.

Colin Flynn, 38, of Santa Cruz, was traveling east on Cochrane Road when he did not adjust to the sweeping right turn that approached and went straight through, causing his vehicle to go through a metal sign and some brush, at which point it became airborne and landed in the creek, police Sgt. Troy Hoefling said.

Flynn told officers that he swerved to avoid a deer and that he was not intoxicated, though authorities smelled a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Flynn was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the police building, where he refused to provide a sample to determine his

blood-alcohol content.

When police obtained a search warrant, Flynn provided a blood sample, but Hoefling did not immediately release the results.

Flynn was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of DUI and delaying an investigation.

The Tesla was removed from the creek later that morning, which police described as “no easy task” on the department’s Facebook page.

Other news outlets have reported that Flynn worked for Tesla, but police could not confirm his place of employment or if the car was owned by him or the company.

