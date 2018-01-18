Filed Under:Burglary, Pleasanton, Vintage Hills Elementary
(CBS)

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — An elementary school in Pleasanton was on lockdown Thursday morning while police investigated a nearby residential burglary involving a suspect at large.

Two suspects have already been detained in connection with the burglary reported in the 1000 block of Riesling Drive, near Vintage Hills Elementary School, but police were still searching the area.

They’ve dispatched an officer to the school at 1125 Concord St. to assist school staff.

Anyone who sees a suspicious person in the area is asked to call Pleasanton police at (925) 931-5100.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch