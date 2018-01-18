(CBS)
PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — An elementary school in Pleasanton was on lockdown Thursday morning while police investigated a nearby residential burglary involving a suspect at large.
Two suspects have already been detained in connection with the burglary reported in the 1000 block of Riesling Drive, near Vintage Hills Elementary School, but police were still searching the area.
They’ve dispatched an officer to the school at 1125 Concord St. to assist school staff.
Anyone who sees a suspicious person in the area is asked to call Pleasanton police at (925) 931-5100.