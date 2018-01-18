Filed Under:Killed In Action, Korean War, Korean War Memorial, Korean War vet, Military, Missing in Action, South Korea, U.S. Army, U.S. Department of Defense
Veterans visit the Korean War memorial on Veterans Day. (Tom Williams via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier missing since the Korean War have been identified as belonging to a San Francisco resident.

Private First Class James J. Leonard was reported killed in action while defending the village of Yongdong, South Korea, on July 25, 1950. He was 22.

RELATED: DoD POW/MIA – Army Pfc. James J. Leonard, Jr.

In June 1952, a military unit that specializes in finding and registering soldiers’ graves conducted searches in the area surrounding Yongdong but were not able to identify Leonard’s.

Roughly 65 years later, South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense Agency for Killed in Action Recovery and Identification found his remains on March 30, 2017.

They were sent to a lab and identified using dental and anthropological analysis, according to the U.S. Department of Defense’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Leonard’s remains will be buried with full military honors on Tuesday and his family will receive a letter of condolence from Gov. Jerry Brown, who has ordered flags flown at half staff over the state Capitol in Leonard’s memory.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch