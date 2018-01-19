SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A Tesla driver recently found out that the car’s autopilot feature won’t save him from a drunk-driving arrest.
The CHP on Friday tweeted photo of a man standing with a motorcycle Highway Patrol officer in the middle of the lower deck of the Bay Bridge last weekend.
Authorities said the suspect was found after he had passed out behind the wheel with the Tesla stopped on the bridge.
After the officer woke him up, he assured CHP the car was on autopilot mode.
His strategy failed. He tested at over twice the legal limit for blood alcohol content. Officers arrested him on suspicion of DUI and towed his Tesla away.