SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The deadly flu outbreak continued to gain momentum and claim more victims Friday with state health officials raising the death toll of those under 65 who have succumbed to the disease to 74.

The latest figure represented a jump of 32 reported fatalities in a week.

Of those victims, 23 was from the Bay Area with Contra Costa County being the hardest hit with 6, Santa Clara County has had 5, Monterey County four, three from Santa Cruz, two from San Mateo and Solano and one from Marin.

Symptoms of the flu include fever that last three or four days, severe muscle or body aches, chills, severe chest discomfort and cough, headaches and fatigue.

Marin Public Health recommends that residents who are not seriously ill stay home, drink fluids, and take medicine for fever. People should monitor their own symptoms and contact their medical provider if symptoms are getting worse.

“For children and adults with the flu, the best thing they can do is stay home and rest,” said Dr. Lisa Santora, Deputy Public Health Officer. “If they are worried about their condition, they should call their medical provider. Going to the hospital strains emergency resources and decreases our ability to provide prompt, emergent care for those most in need.”

The flu strain A(H3N2) that is circulating in Marin is known to cause more hospitalizations and deaths. People at higher risk for complications should

contact their medical providers if they develop flu symptoms. This includes those with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, children under age 2 and those over 65.