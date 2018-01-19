FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Police arrested two men Wednesday after finding a butane honey/hash oil lab in a Fairfield home.

Police responded to a disturbance that involved four men fighting in the front yard of a residence in the 5000 block of Oakbrook Circle.

Officers detained two men, one of them armed with a handgun. Officers also located a THC extraction lab also known as a honey oil/hash oil lab inside a residence.

The Fairfield Police Department’s special operations team searched the residence and found a firearm, suspected cash proceeds from drug sales, THC concentrate and multiple pounds of marijuana, police said.

Officers also confiscated cocaine, methamphetamine, Xanax tablets, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD and PCP, police said.

Robert Olivieri, 30, and Nicholas Olivieri, 22, of Fairfield, were arrested and booked in the Solano County Jail on narcotics and firearm charges, police said.

Police said the legalization of medical and recreation marijuana in California has led to the increase in the number of explosions related to the manufacture of marijuana concentrates, including the extremely flammable production of honey and hash oil.

Police said the honey oil labs are prohibited and convictions carry sentences up to seven years in prison.

The Fairfield municipal code prohibits medical and commercial marijuana dispensaries, delivery of medical marijuana, mobile marijuana dispensaries and the outdoor cultivation of marijuana throughout the city.

State law allows a person 21 or older to cultivate up to six plants at a private residence.