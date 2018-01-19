Filed Under:Chain Control, Heavenly, Lake Tahoe, Mount Rose, Northstar, Sierra Mountains

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Chains or snow tires are required over most Sierra passes, including Interstate 80 in California from near Truckee to Kingvale, after a winter storm dumped about a foot of snow in the upper elevations.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Friday for the Lake Tahoe region.

A winter weather advisory continues until 4 a.m. Saturday in northeast Nevada, including Elko County where as much of 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow is possible in the valleys and up to 8 inches in the mountains.

The National Weather Service says 11 inches of snow has been recorded at the Northstar ski resort near Truckee and about 10 inches at Mt. Rose, southwest of Reno. Up to 7 inches was reported at Heavenly in South Lake Tahoe.

