ANTIOCH (KCBS Radio) — A two-year-old girl who had been on life support since a horrendous crash in Antioch last week has died, her father said.
Camila Cardoza Cardoza was critically injured in the crash on Highway 4 at Somersville Road at Highway 4 on Wednesday and she had been on life-support ever since. Her father, Jesus, said she died Sunday morning.
Camila’s four-year-old sister, Lenexy, was killed in the crash.
The mother of the two children is recovering from the serious inquiries she suffered.
Police say a stolen truck rammed into the vehicle they were riding in.
The alleged driver of the pickup — 23-year-old Noe Saucedo of Pittsburg — was arrested after being treated at a local hospital.
