Filed Under:Antioch, CHP, Fatal accident, Fatal crash, Highway 4, Multi-Vehicle Collision, Somersville Road

ANTIOCH (KCBS Radio) — A two-year-old girl who had been on life support since a horrendous crash in Antioch last week has died, her father said.

Camila Cardoza Cardoza was critically injured in the crash on Highway 4 at Somersville Road at Highway 4 on Wednesday and she had been on life-support ever since. Her father, Jesus, said she died Sunday morning.

antioch crash 2 Year Old Sister of Girl Killed in Antioch Crash Dies in Hospital

Antioch injury crash (CBS)

Camila’s four-year-old sister, Lenexy, was killed in the crash.

The mother of the two children is recovering from the serious inquiries she suffered.

noe saucedo stolen truck homicide 2 Year Old Sister of Girl Killed in Antioch Crash Dies in Hospital

Noe Saucedo, suspected of stealing truck that was involved in fatal crash in Antioch (Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department)

Police say a stolen truck rammed into the vehicle they were riding in.

The alleged driver of the pickup — 23-year-old Noe Saucedo of Pittsburg — was arrested after being treated at a local hospital.

ALSO READ:

Driver Of Stolen Truck In Antioch Crash That Killed 4-Year-Old Arrested

Two Children Injured In Frightening Antioch Crash

© Copyright 2018 Entercom Communications Corp. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch