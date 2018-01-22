SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Santa Cruz County sheriff’s officials said Friday that they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a group of thieves who targeted a toy store, helped by children among their group.
On Friday afternoon, sheriff’s officials released surveillance video that shows thieves engaged in a recent theft at a Toys R Us store in Santa Cruz.
The thieves orchestrated a sophisticated plan to steal from the store, and are believed to have targeted other stores as well, sheriff’s officials said.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office commented on its Facebook page that children were used as lookouts for the adults during the theft.
The crew was able to make off with $1,400 worth of merchandise, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone who can identify the suspects in the video or who may have further information about the crime is asked to contact the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (831) 454-7635.
