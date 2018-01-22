SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol on Monday released scary dashcam video of a crash by a DUI driver in the South Bay that could have killed two CHP officers as the agency announced a DUI zero tolerance campaign.

The video posted to the CHP Golden Gate Division Facebook page shows two CHP officers at the side of a freeway during a traffic stop when a green SUV careens into the frame, slamming into several vehicles before crashing into the car the CHP officers had stopped.

CHP noted that the video posted was from August 9, 2016. It showed an incident that happened in San Jose on southbound Highway 85 near Union Avenue. Authorities said were able to release the video because the case related to it has been closed, so the clip is no longer considered evidence.

In the post, CHP noted an alarming spike in CHP officer injuries in recent weeks due to impaired drivers.

“In the past 27 days, five CHP officers have been struck by other vehicles while servicing motorists on the freeway. Out of the last five collisions involving CHP vehicles in the San Francisco Bay Area, three were DUI related,” the post read.

Those crashes resulted in the fatal injury of Officer Andrew Camilleri and injuries to three other officers that ranged from minor to moderate.

The two other collisions involving CHP patrol vehicles were not DUI related.

“All of the collisions could have been prevented through responsible driving by the motorists,” said Golden Gate Division Chief Ernie Sanchez.

Starting Monday and extending through January 31, the CHP will be out in force “looking to apprehend impaired drivers before they injure or kill themselves or other innocent motorists.”

During the campaign, all available personnel including command staff, middle managers and supervisors have committed to actively patrol all state highways with a zero tolerance approach to drunk and/or drugged drivers, CHP said.

“The CHP has lost one officer, another is in the hospital with two broken legs, and two others have been sent to the hospital, all because some drivers chose to be irresponsible. Enough is enough!” Sanchez said.