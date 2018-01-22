MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — In a tragic twist, the man police accuse of driving a stolen pick-up truck in a crash that led to the death of two little girls last week turns out to be distantly related to his victims.

Noe Saucedo, 23, of Pittsburg, now faces two counts of murder for the deaths of two small children in a crash last week involving a stolen truck.

Saucedo made his initial appearance in court Monday in Martinez, Contra Costa County prosecutors said. He was charged with a second murder after 2-year-old Camila Cardoza, who was injured in the collision Wednesday afternoon in Antioch, died.

Camila’s 4-year-old sister Lenexy Cardoza died in a hospital shortly after the collision on Somersville Road on Wednesday. Their mother also was injured and taken to a hospital after the collision.

KPIX 5 learned Monday that the fatal collision involves members of an extended family.

Outside a Martinez court house, Saucedo’s mother reached out to her distant relatives, asking for forgiveness.

“We are all a family that is hurting. Some for the death of those girls, others for my son,” the suspect’s mother said in Spanish. “Others for the family of the stolen pickup. But we are all one family.”

She said she is heartbroken and grieves for the girls’ family.

“I feel for the family. Because it hurts me. It hurts me,” Saucedo’s mother said as she burst into tears.

“I know my brother would never dream of hurting those girls,” said Saucedo’s sister. “Even if it weren’t our family, it hurts because they’re little girls. It’s a family that has been struck by a tragedy and nothing you can say or do can bring that back.”

Saucedo’s sister also said the suspect is dealing with a drug problem.

Sheriff’s officials said Saucedo remains in the county jail. His bail was increased today by $1 million to $2.13 million. He didn’t enter a plea and will return to court on Jan. 29.

The events leading up the collision unfolded at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday when sheriff’s officials received a call about a stolen Ford F-250 in Pittsburg.

A short while later, a deputy spotted the truck on Bailey Road and followed it as it went east on state Highway 4. The deputy initially did not turn on his emergency lights.

Sheriff’s officials said as Saucedo exited the highway at Somersville Road, he allegedly sped up, prompting the deputy to turn on his emergency lights.

Then Saucedo allegedly drove through a red light and the Ford F-250 he was in collided with a Ford F-150 with the two girls and their mother inside.

Saucedo was also charged with felony evading, possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing methamphetamine and possessing heroin.

Sheriff’s officials are trying to determine why Saucedo allegedly stole the truck, sped away from the deputy and ran the red light. Investigators are also trying to find out whether he was impaired as he was driving.

“Clearly, suspect Saucedo took a series of actions that led to this tragedy,” Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston said in a statement. “We are saddened by the loss of life and offer our deepest sympathies to the family.”

Anyone with any information about the collision or anyone who witnessed it is asked to call the sheriff’s investigation division at (925) 313-2600.

For any tips, sheriff’s officials are asking people to email them at tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.