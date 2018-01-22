Filed Under:San Jose, Standoff, Wyndham Garden Hotel

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police Monday morning are engaged in a standoff that began Sunday afternoon at a hotel.

On Sunday at 2:25 p.m., officers located a suspect, who is wanted for felony warrants, at the Wyndham Garden hotel at 399 Silicon Valley Blvd.  in San Jose, according to Sergeant Enrique Garcia.

Officers tried to convince the man to exit a hotel room, but he refused, Garcia said.

Officers have established a perimeter around the hotel. San Jose police special operations units and SWAT units are on the scene managing the situation, Garcia said.

Further details were not immediately available.

