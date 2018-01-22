SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl previews the upcoming Oscar nominations, and tells us who and what she most wants to see nominated in each category. Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday.

Mark Rylance as Mr. Dawson in Dunkirk – Best Supporting Actor

or

Steve Carell as Larry ‘Doc’ Shepherd in Last Flag Flying – Best Supporting Actor

Allison Janney as LaVona Golden in I, Tonya – Best Supporting Actress

Greta Gerwig – Best Director for Lady Bird

Daniel Day-Lewis as Reynolds Woodcock in Phantom Thread – Best Actor

or

Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour – Best Actor

Best Make-up for Darkest Hour

Frances McDormand as Mildred in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Best Actress

or

Jessica Chastain as Antonina Zabinska in The Zookeeper’s Wife – Best Actress

Call Me By Your Name – Best Picture

or

Wonder – Best Picture (Jan’s Personal Pick)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Best Visual Effects



The nominations announcement for the 90th Academy Awards will be held live on Tuesday, January 23rd at 5:22am PST.

