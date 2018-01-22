NEW YORK (CBS News) — USA Gymnastics announced Monday that the leadership of its board of directors has resigned amid the continuing fallout over the scandal surrounding disgraced former team doctor Larry Nassar. Dozens of athletes have accused Nassar of sexual abuse, confronting the former doctor in court over several days of testimony during a sentencing hearing.

The resignations announced Monday include chairman Paul Parilla, vice chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley.

“We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization,” CEO Kerry Perry said in a statement. “As the board identifies its next chair and fills the vacant board positions, we remain focused on working every day to ensure that our culture, policies and actions reflect our commitment to those we serve.”

The organization says it is taking steps to promote athlete safety and prevent future abuse. The group came under fire after more than 100 athletes accused Nassar of abusing them while he was team doctor. He has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and faces decades in prison.

During Nassar’s sentencing hearing, dozens of victims have delivered passionate statements in court about the abuse, including Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, who denounced Nassar in powerful remarks on Friday.

“You took advantage of our passions and our dreams,” Raisman said. “I am here to face you, Larry, so you can see I have regained my strength. That I am no longer a victim, I am a survivor.”

Raisman, who detailed her abuse in an interview with “60 Minutes” last year, also criticized USA Gymnastics in her statement Friday.

“Neither USA Gymnastics nor the USOC have reached out to express sympathy or even offer support,” she said. “If over these many years, just one adult listened and had the courage and character to act, this tragedy could have been avoided.”

Gymnast McKayla Maroney submitted a written statement about her abuse, which was read to the court on Thursday. Two-time Olympic team member Gabby Douglas has also claimed abuse by Nassar, as well as gymnast Simone Biles.

Nassar is already serving a 60-year sentence for child pornography.