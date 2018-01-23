Filed Under:Alaska, Earthquake, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Officials from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management are asking city residents to avoid the water until Tuesday afternoon due to impacts from a 7.9-magnitude earthquake that struck near Alaska early Tuesday morning.

Emergency management officials are warning that some shoreline areas, marinas, and harbors may have dangerous and unpredictable currents.  Residents are asked to avoid the water until about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Map of magnitude 7.9 earthquake that struck off Alaska on January 23, 2018. (USGS)

According to U.S. Geological Survey officials, the earthquake struck at 1:32 a.m. Pacific time and was located 280 kilometers southeast of Kodiak, Alaska. It had a depth of 25 kilometers.

A short time later, National Weather Service officials issued a tsunami watch for coastal California, including the San Francisco Bay Area.  The watch was canceled at 4:16 a.m.

