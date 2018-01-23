(CBS SF) — The public may soon get two new places to view San Francisco Bay if observation decks are built off Yerba Buena Island and Oakland on piers from the old Bay Bridge eastern span, according to a memo by the Toll Bridge Program Oversight Committee.

The committee will hear greater details about the proposed Oakland project at a public meeting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bridge Yard Building at 210 Burma Road in Oakland.

The two projects involve building observation decks on piers that were part of the old eastern bridge span instead of demolishing the remaining piers.

The oversight committee in December approved building a deck on Pier E2 off Yerba Buena Island. The deck in Oakland would be built on Piers E23 and E21, according to the latest recommendation. Piers E19 and E20 would be removed.

Under the current project schedule, the construction contracts could be approved on or near March 1, major marine work would start on or near June 1 and the decks would be completed by the end of December.

Some architectural elements and artwork on the decks may take longer to complete, according to the memo.

John Goodwin, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the Bay Area’s regional transportation planning agency, said cost estimates will be presented at the meeting this afternoon.

“Broadly speaking, this is an opportunity to expand access to the Bay at little if any additional cost,” Goodwin said.

