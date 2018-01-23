SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — San Francisco could soon have its third mayor in six weeks.

The Board of Supervisors are may vote Tuesday night to replace Interim Mayor London Breed.

Some members of the public said she needed to be replaced.

“We need someone who is not running for mayor in June, someone who does not have any kind of interest in running the city,” said one member of the public speaking before the board on Tuesday.

Others said she needs to stay.

San Francisco resident Lisa Aubrey weighed in, saying, “We live in a city that just a few days ago we were celebrating women and rise up with women and stand up with women, but in San Francisco, in this chamber, we’re telling a woman to step down because it’s not for you to take care of us.”

When public comment ends Tuesday, the supervisors will begin the process of either nominating each other or other people who are not members of the Board of Supervisors.

Breed is presiding over the Tuesday night procedure of picking an Interim Mayor. She is also not allowed to vote for herself and would need six votes to remain Interim Mayor. Nominees who are not members of the board need fewer votes than the supervisors to become the city’s Interim Mayor.