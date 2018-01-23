SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after a standoff that began Sunday afternoon at a hotel, a police spokesman said.
According to Sergeant Enrique Garcia, at 12:30 a.m. police took the suspect into custody without incident. He will be booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.
The standoff began at 2:25 p.m. on Sunday when officers located the suspect at the Wyndham Garden hotel at 399 Silicon Valley Blvd. in San Jose. He was wanted for felony warrants, Garcia said.
Officers tried to convince the man to exit a hotel room, but he refused, Garcia said.
Officers established a perimeter around the hotel. San Jose police special operations units and SWAT units responded to manage the situation, Garcia said.
Garcia did not provide the suspects name. Further details were not immediately available.
