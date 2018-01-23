SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter’s chief operating officer is leaving the social media giant to lead another company.

Anthony Noto joined Twitter in July 2014 after a stint at Goldman Sachs. He has also served as chief financial officer at Twitter.

Noto is considered a key part of the company’s leadership team. Shares of Twitter Inc. slid almost 3 percent at the opening bell Tuesday.

The San Francisco company said other Twitter executives will take over Noto’s duties overseeing business operations and advertising sales.

Noto is joining Social Finance Inc., an online lender, as chief executive and a director.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch