SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A three-alarm fire damaged multiple businesses in San Francisco’s West Portal neighborhood late Tuesday night, fire officials said.
The blaze was reported at 10:42 p.m. and damaged a hardware store, a small grocery market and a beauty salon in the first block of West Portal Avenue, fire officials said.
Crews arrived and determined no one was inside any of the businesses. During the firefight, a roof collapse prompted all crews to evacuate and battle the blaze from the outside, according to the fire department.
The fire was eventually extinguished at 11:52 p.m. No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians, and no residents were displaced as a result of the fire.
Fire officials said city services are being made available to owners of the businesses damaged by the blaze.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.