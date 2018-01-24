TEMPE, Ariz. (CBS SF) — A police chase in Arizona Wednesday morning ended in a violent crash along a street in Tempe.
Police said a suspect in a red sedan was speeding on area freeways around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and helicopters followed the suspect driving at high speeds along Interstate 10.
According to KPHO-TV, law enforcement officials were in contact with the suspect by phone during the chase. The suspect reportedly told authorities he considered himself a “sovereign citizen,” someone not bound by government laws.
The suspect exited the freeway at one point and sped along a multi-lane road in Tempe near the Arizona State University campus, dangerously weaving in and out of traffic.
The car then plowed head-on into another car and rolled over multiple times, resting back on four wheels. Two people were reportedly injured in the other car, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.
The suspect climbed out of his wrecked vehicle and ran a short distance, stopping to speak to people emerging from a building to see what was happening.
On video, it appeared the suspect tried to blend in with the gathering crowd; pointing toward the smoldering wreck as arriving officers pointed their weapons at the car.
Bystanders then began pointing at the man, and the troopers pounced on him, forcing him to the ground.