PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – Police in East Bay were hailing a local dog as a hero Wednesday after the Labrador Retriever woke his owner when a man fell into the water at the Pittsburg Marina, authorities said.

The police department posted about the incident via its social media accounts late Wednesday morning.

The dog, whose name is Moe, lives with his owner Joe Newman at a home that sits alongside a channel by the Pittsburg Marina. At around 6 a.m. Newman was awakened by the dog’s excited barking.

pittsburg rescue dog video 2 Police Hail Hero Dog Who Helped In Pittsburg Marina Water Rescue

Moe the Labrador Retriever who helped in Pittsburg water rescue (CBS)

When Newman went to investigate the commotion, he found an older man who had fallen into the water by his house while taking a walk at the marina.

“I came downstairs and got a flashlight and I heard the guy talking. He was halfway in the water sitting on the rocks,” explained Newman. “I said ‘What’s going on?” and he said he needed help.”

Newman rand back inside to get dressed and was able to help the man get out of the water and bring him into his home. He then called 911 for medical assistance. Newman said the man was in the water for about five minutes and that his main concern was the cold.

Newman took photos of the Contra Costa County ambulance when it arrived and took the man away for treatment.

pittsburg ambulance 2 john newman Police Hail Hero Dog Who Helped In Pittsburg Marina Water Rescue

Pittsburg Marina rescue (credit: John Newman)

“I hope he’s OK. Moe’s a hero!” said Newman.

The police department posted about the incident via its social media accounts late Wednesday morning, thanking Moe for his heroism.

“Thanks to our friend and hero below whose barking awoke his owner,” the post read in part.

Pittsburg police returned to Newman’s home Wednesday afternoon to give Moe some treats as a way to show their appreciation.

 

