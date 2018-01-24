Filed Under:Bernal Heights, Crime, Fatal shooting, San Francisco, San Francisco police, shooting investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday are continuing to search for a male suspect in a Bernal Heights shooting Tuesday evening that left a man dead and a woman injured.

The homicide was reported at 5:13 p.m. in the vicinity of Leese Street and Richland Avenue, near Holly Park.

A 20-year-old man and a woman thought to be in her early 20s were found with gunshot wounds at the scene.

The woman was transported to a hospital but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was described as male with a handgun but police did not release a detailed description of him. He remained at large as of Wednesday morning, according to police.

