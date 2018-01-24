SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday are continuing to search for a male suspect in a Bernal Heights shooting Tuesday evening that left a man dead and a woman injured.
The homicide was reported at 5:13 p.m. in the vicinity of Leese Street and Richland Avenue, near Holly Park.
A 20-year-old man and a woman thought to be in her early 20s were found with gunshot wounds at the scene.
The woman was transported to a hospital but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect was described as male with a handgun but police did not release a detailed description of him. He remained at large as of Wednesday morning, according to police.
