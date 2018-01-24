SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – The San Leandro City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to place City Manager Chris Zapata on paid administrative leave following an allegation of sexual harassment.
In a statement Tuesday, Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter said that when city officials learned of the allegation against Zapata, they hired an independent investigator.
Zapata will remain on paid administrative leave until the City Council has reviewed the findings of the independent investigation, which is currently underway, Russo Cutter said.
In December, Rose Padilla Johnson filed a complaint with the city claiming Zapata attempted to pressure her into a sexual relationship in exchange for public funding for services provided by the organization that she oversees.
Johnson is CEO of the Davis Street Resource Center, a nonprofit that helps the poor and disadvantaged gain access to healthcare.
“It is wrong, it is unacceptable, and it is unconscionable to use a public office to attempt to pressure me or anyone else into having a relationship in exchange for public funds,” Johnson said in a statement.
