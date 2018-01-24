Filed Under:Assault, Crime, Police, Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa police officer suffered a broken nose late Tuesday night as he wrestled with a suspect in scuffle in front of a Safeway store, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said officers responded to a report of a disturbance in front of the Safeway Store at 2300 Mendocino Ave at 11:23 p.m.

Arriving officers saw two men fighting and when they attempted to separate them, one of the suspects fled.

An officer gave chase and tackled the man. As the two wrestled on the ground, authorities said, the suspect began punching the officer in the face. Other officers then subdued the suspect, ending the assault.

The officer suffered a broken nose and other injuries. The suspect, 27-year-old transient Timothy Ruhs, was taken to county jail and charged with assaulting an officer.

