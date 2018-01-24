TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — A snow storm in the Sierra Mountains has stopped traffic on Interstate Highway 80 in both directions after multiple spin outs over Donner Summit Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Chain control is in effect on mountain passes across much of the Lake Tahoe region.

As of 8:30 p.m., chain control was being enforced on parts of I-80 and US 50, among other roads in the Sierras.

One to two feet of snow is expected at locations above 7,000 feet, according to the NWS.

The highest peaks could get as much as three feet of new snow by the weekend.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Stateline, Incline Villange and Truckee. The advisory began at 4 p.m. Wednesday and was set to continue until 4 a.m. on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Whiteout conditions can be expected over the Sierra passes, with the heaviest snow occurring on Wednesday evening and on Thursday evening, according to the NWS.