SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area Toll Authority board has voted unanimously to add a measure to the June ballot that will ask voters to approve a $3 hike in tolls on all local bridges except the Golden Gate Bridge spread over the next six years.
The measure will seek $1 toll increases in 2019, 2022 and 2025 to raise funds for transportation improvements throughout the Bay Area.
“We have an opportunity to make a generational impact on transportation in Bay Area,” Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly, an authority member, told the San Francisco Chronicle.
The measure will now be added to ballots in all nine Bay Area counties.
Once approved, the peak hour toll on the Bay Bridge would rise to $9 by 2025. It will be $8 at all times on the other state-owned toll bridges.
The money generated by the increased tolls will be used to help fund dozens of transportation projects including a BART extension to downtown San Jose and Santa Clara, a Caltrain extension to the under-construction Transbay Transit Center and new BART and Muni Metro rail cars and ferry boats.
The Bay Area Toll Authority oversees all Bay Area toll bridges except the Golden Gate Bridge. The Golden Gate is governed by an independent district that sets its own tolls.