Filed Under:Lawsuit, Oakland Police Department, police sex scandal, Richmond Police Department

OAKLAND (AP) — The woman at the center of a sex scandal involving several San Francisco Bay Area police departments has dropped her last pending lawsuit against the agencies.

Her attorney John Burris said Thursday the teen dropped her lawsuit against the Richmond Police Department because she is tired of testifying. A judge formally dismissed the lawsuit last week.

The teen said she had sexual relations with nearly two dozen officers while working as a prostitute. She said some of the encounters occurred when she was 17 but testified that she lied about her age.

She had filed claims against police departments in Oakland, San Francisco, Richmond and Livermore, and the sheriff’s offices of Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Oakland paid the woman nearly $1 million to settle her abuse claims.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch