BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Six schools in Berkeley have shut off their water after test results found excessive lead contamination, according to school officials.

All 20 schools in the Berkeley unified school district were tested.

A new California law that went into effect this month requires testing drinking water at all public K-12 schools that were built before 2010 by July of this year.

The school district has come up with a 10-month plan to fix the contaminated water sources as well as re-test them.

Back in October, the Oakland Unified School District also found dangerous levels of lead at seven elementary schools.

District officials say they’re working with the East Bay Municipal Utility District to replace water fixtures at those schools.

