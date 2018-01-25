HUMBOLDT COUNTY (KPIX 5) — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck about 100 miles off the Humboldt County coast Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS reports that the earthquake struck at 8:39 a.m., with the epicenter in the Pacific Ocean about 100 miles west of the community of Capetown, at a depth of 3 miles.
Visitors to the USGS website from the Eureka area reported light shaking. There is no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Shortly after the quake, the National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami was not expected.
Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
