By Aly Walansky, AskMen

Getting engaged on Valentine’s Day may sound a bit cliché, but that doesn’t change the fact that it can be incredibly romantic — if you do it right.

Yes, getting engaged on Valentine’s Day does have its fair share of complications. Firstly, as much as it can make the day one neither of you will ever forget, it can also ruin the day forever for both of you if it goes badly.

A lot of the decision to get engaged involves being properly prepared, and for a lot of guys, that’s pretty overwhelming. If planning a romantic date feels difficult, planning the most important date of their lives thus far may feel nearly insurmountable.

And of course, there’s the expense involved. Even for those who haven’t done any research, it’s a well-known fact that engagement rings are pretty expensive. According to the results of an exclusive AskMen survey, 25% of men still think they need to spend three months salary on an engagement ring. It doesn’t have to be that complicated, though: Your main concerns should be figuring out what type of ring your spouse-to-be wants, and then making that work within your budget. The ring is no less romantic if you happened to find a great deal — in fact, it means she may get a better stone!

Basically, go about it as you would go about any other big purchase, and plan your investment wisely. There is another complication to consider when planning a proposal, however. The engagement ring is expensive, of course, but does that satisfy your need to get her a Valentine’s gift? If you’re not proposing on the day itself, but perhaps leading up to it (so you can celebrate on Valentine’s Day!) maybe have a small gift for her to open the actual night.

If you’re popping the question this Valentine’s Day, you can make it special and just about the day — no matter what else is going on on the calendar.

Here are the top 3 most romantic places in San Francisco, according to AskMen:

Golden Gate Park: Famous for its rolling hills and beautiful views of San Francisco, Golden Gate Park makes for a beautiful proposal setting. Plan a picnic, take a romantic stroll — or both!

Golden Gate Bridge: Equally as beautiful, the Golden Gate Bridge is an iconic part of San Francisco. Take a walk along the bridge and pop the question midway to take advantage of the scenic views and photo opportunities.

Coit Tower: Providing 360-degree views of the city, Coit Tower is a excellent spot to make your proposal. Also, if you prefer a more intimate setting, you can call ahead and book a private balcony.

Whether you live in the Bay Area or are just planning to visit, we wish you the best of luck on your proposal adventure. While it may seem daunting at first, it will all be worth it in the end.