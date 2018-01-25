PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Less than three months after revealing its entry in the big-rig market, a video purportedly shows a Tesla Motors electric semi-truck being tested on public roads in the Bay Area.
Brandon Carmago uploaded an eight-second video earlier this month of the semi quietly passing him by next to a UPS facility in the South Bay.
CEO Elon Musk unveiled the big-rig at an event in November. Musk claimed the semi would be capable of traveling 500 miles on an electric charge and would have lower maintenance costs than a diesel semi.
“We’re confident that this is a product that’s better in every way from a feature standpoint,” Musk said at the unveiling.
Several major companies, including Walmart and Anheuser Busch, have already placed deposits for the big-rig. Pricing according to the Palo Alto-based automaker would range from $150,000 to $200,000.
While Tesla expects to begin production on the semi-truck in 2019, the company has been struggling in meeting its production goals on its newest product, the Model 3 sedan.