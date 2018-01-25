Sponsored By Valley Transportation Authority
A Santa Clara VTA light rail vehicle. (Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority)

(SPONSORED CONTENT) – Due to ridership demand, some of the most popular VTA routes are now more frequent.

Mountain View to Winchester Light Rail: Running every 15 minutes midday on weekdays.

  • Bus Lines 72 (Senter & Monterey to Downtown San Jose) and 73 (Snell & Capitol to Downtown San Jose)

  • – On Weekdays:
  • — Running every 15 minutes midday.
  • — Running every 20 minutes evenings.
  • — Service extended to midnight.

  • – On Weekends:
  • — Running every 20 minutes on Saturdays.
  • — Saturday service extended to midnight.
  • — Running every 30 minutes on Sundays.
  • — Sunday service extended to 11 p.m.

  • Rapid 522 (Palo Alto to Eastridge)

  • – On Weekdays:
  • — Running every 20 minutes early-morning and evening hours.
  • — Service extended to 11 p.m.

  • – On Weekends:
  • — Running every 20 minutes early-morning and evening hours.
  • — Saturday service from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • — Sunday service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Visit www.vta.org for more information.

This is a sponsored article.

 

