A Santa Clara VTA light rail vehicle. (Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority)
(SPONSORED CONTENT) – Due to ridership demand, some of the most popular VTA routes are now more frequent.
Mountain View to Winchester Light Rail: Running every 15 minutes midday on weekdays.
- Bus Lines 72 (Senter & Monterey to Downtown San Jose) and 73 (Snell & Capitol to Downtown San Jose)
- – On Weekdays:
- — Running every 15 minutes midday.
- — Running every 20 minutes evenings.
- — Service extended to midnight.
- – On Weekends:
- — Running every 20 minutes on Saturdays.
- — Saturday service extended to midnight.
- — Running every 30 minutes on Sundays.
- — Sunday service extended to 11 p.m.
- Rapid 522 (Palo Alto to Eastridge)
- – On Weekdays:
- — Running every 20 minutes early-morning and evening hours.
- — Service extended to 11 p.m.
- – On Weekends:
- — Running every 20 minutes early-morning and evening hours.
- — Saturday service from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- — Sunday service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Visit www.vta.org for more information.
This is a sponsored article.