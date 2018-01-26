Filed Under:Goats, Los Angeles, Sheep, West Covina

WEST COVINA, Los Angeles County (AP) — It was less an arrest than a roundup.

Police say a donkey led more than a dozen sheep and goats on a stroll through a suburban West Covina neighborhood east of Los Angeles.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday by reports of a herd of animals walking the streets.

The animals were finally corralled with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A donkey led several sheep and goats through a neighborhood in West Covina on January 26, 2018. (West Covina Police via Twitter)

Authorities say the animals escaped their owners’ property in neighboring Valinda through an unsecured gate.

The owner was contacted and took the herd back home.

No injuries were reported but police say it raised a few eyebrows among officers who thought they’d seen it all.

