HAYWARD (CBS SF) – A California Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle during a pursuit in Hayward Friday morning.
The incident occurred at around 4:15 a.m. at the A Street off-ramp from northbound Interstate Highway 880, according to the CHP.
Two officers in a CHP vehicle observed a dark blue Dodge Ram driving with paper license plates, and when the officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the truck sped away.
During the pursuit, the truck sped through a red light, and when the CHP officers followed, their vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle.
The CHP officers and an occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
The suspect vehicle got onto Interstate Highway 880 and fled the area.
