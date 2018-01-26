Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, CHP, Crash, Hayward, Police chase, Pursuit

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – A California Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle during a pursuit in Hayward Friday morning.

The incident occurred at around 4:15 a.m. at the A Street off-ramp from northbound Interstate Highway 880, according to the CHP.

Two officers in a CHP vehicle observed a dark blue Dodge Ram driving with paper license plates, and when the officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the truck sped away.

Scene of a crash involving a CHP cruiser and a vehicle during a pursuit in Hayward on January 26, 2018. (CBS)

During the pursuit, the truck sped through a red light, and when the CHP officers followed, their vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle.

The CHP officers and an occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The suspect vehicle got onto Interstate Highway 880 and fled the area.

