SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl reviews Guillermo del Toro’s sci-fi love story, “The Shape of Water.” Jan calls the film “a weird but popular movie.” It’s received 13 Oscar nominations, second-most all-time. She also talks about the most notable Oscar nominations this year. Including Best Original Screenplay, Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Director for Del Toro and Best Picture.
THE SHAPE OF WATER (R) 123 min
Studio: Fox Searchlight Pictures
Written by: Daniel Kraus
Story By: Guillermo del Toro
Screenplay By: Vanessa Taylor
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Starring: Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer and Michael Shannon
About The Movie:
From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER – an other-worldly fable, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.
