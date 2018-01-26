Filed Under:Electric Cars, Gov. Jerry Brown, Jerry Brown, Zero Emission Vehicles

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown is proposing a $2.5 billion plan to help put 5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030 and significantly expand the network of electric-vehicle charging stations.

His executive order Friday is a significant expansion of Brown’s already ambitious goal of selling 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles by 2025.

California currently has just 350,000 such cars on the road, including electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Brown’s plan would expand subsidies to help people buy emission-free vehicles and spur building of 250,000 electric-vehicle charging stations and 200 hydrogen fueling stations.

The $2.5 billion in spending needs legislative approval.

California has set an ambitious target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to their 1990 levels in the next three years, and another 40 percent over the following decade.

